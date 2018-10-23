Reflect Makes Key Addition to Executive Leadership Team

Reflect has added Bob Sanders as executive vice president of sales. In his role as EVP of sales, Sanders will be responsible for the strategic business development and client relationship management.

Bob Sanders

“The quality of Reflect’s solution, the expertise of the entire team, and their collective passion for impacting customers makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity,” said Sanders.

Sanders' background in executive management, process improvement, and sales allows him to bring over 25 years of experience to Reflect’s leadership team, according to Lee Summers, CEO, Reflect. “We are very excited about Bob joining the team—he brings a very high level of professionalism to match his passion for business development. He will serve our current and future clients well. Our executive team is complete and primed for the industry growth we all expect in the coming years," he said.

Prior to joining Reflect, Sanders was most recently CEO for Axiom Sales Force Development, sales productivity improvement firm. Sanders holds a BS in Marketing from Miami University.