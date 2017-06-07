RealMotion Debuts New Platform

RealMotion introduced its RealMotion content generation, editing and monitoring platform that consists of the RM Designer, RM Server, and RM Admin components. The platform will be formally unveiled and demonstrated at InfoComm 2017 at Booth #1486.



“The true integration of compelling digital experiences within physical spaces is now possible,” said Sevan Dalkian, Co-Founder and CTO of RealMotion. “The RealMotion platform is a complete ecosystem of tools that empowers AV integrators, creative minds, and site operators to unleash and harness the creative power of true real-time content generation and put it to the service of innovation in a wide variety of physical spaces — hotels, restaurants, corporate lobbies, theaters, retail shopping centers, literally wherever the need exists for digital artistry to interact with consumers.”

According to Dalkian, the combination of power, reliability and flexibility separates the RealMotion platform from its competition. In terms of real-time power, RealMotion is designed for maximum speed and pixel throughput and is capable of driving up to 12 FHD signals with crossfade, video playback and interactive generative content layers while capturing two 4K signals. RealMotion's design empowers projects while allowing operators to be informed of hardware software health status. RealMotion is designed to interface with other technologies and provide support throughout the entire project workflow.

The idea for the RealMotion platform came from real-world design experiences of the Float4 studio team who were working on creating exciting digital experiences within physical spaces for forward-looking clients like the Sofitel Baltimore Paris Hotel, the Hotel Mere in Canada, eBay’s corporate headquarters, the Seneca Buffalo Casino, and the Liberty Lights Mall in Cincinnati, Ohio, among others.

“More than a decade of intensive research and development has been invested in this platform at the service of some very specific and demanding clients,” said Dalkian. “RealMotion is a rock solid platform designed to run 24/7 that is already in operation at sites in Canada, the United States, and in Europe. It is now ready to inspire the entire global AV integration community and the customers that it serves.”

Available in Ultra, Pro, Lite, and Micro system configurations to meet specific project needs, the RealMotion platform consists of three core components. The RM Designer module empowers users to create, collaborate and deploy content utilizing real-time content editing, generation and compositing software. RM Servers host, generate, connect and enable real-time content manipulation, playback, and delivery. The RM Admin module provides online system monitoring, information flow, and management.

According to Dalkian, the RealMotion platform is available for immediate delivery to customers and comes with a lease financing option to make the investment that much more affordable.