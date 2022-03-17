RealBrave Unites Students and Teachers Virtually with New Website and iOS App

Real Brave, a leading music educator and virtual classroom developer, has launched a newly designed website and iOS app. Users can now access PracticePad, the music school's audio, video, and collaboration platform that lets students connect with and learn from music professionals in a one-on-one, live streaming environment, directly from the website or their Apple devices. Now it's even easier for students and teachers to come together virtually to watch, interact, and practice tailored lessons on the innovative platform.

"When we developed PracticePad, we launched it as a separate website," said Daniel Powers Jr., singer, songwriter, founder of Real Brave's music schools, and creator of PracticePad. "Since then, we've experienced dramatic growth, as parents and students have come to us wanting a reputable music school known for inspiring students toward true mastery. Our new website and app reflect their feedback and our continuous improvement process that leverages the latest technology developments so that PracticePad remains a proven learning environment."

PracticePad Connects Teachers and Tech to Create Musicians

(Image credit: RealBrave)

Created with a team of expert developers and advisors, Real Brave's PracticePad software merges the best of in-person and virtual learning. No matter where students are located, they can receive engaging, best-in-class instruction that happens one on one. Lessons are taught live by trained music professionals from all over the world, with different disciplines and backgrounds that bring extensive experience on a wide range of instruments. What sets Real Brave's instructors apart is their passion for connecting with people.

Teachers tailor every lesson to the needs and skill level of each student, steadily and confidently building their aptitude. Paired with innovative tech features—such as cutting-edge audio and video, recording capabilities, personalized lesson content, and weekly progress maps—they help students to become more proficient, confident musicians. Plus, PracticePad offers lessons at a time that's most convenient for them instead of adhering to a set schedule.

Now accessed directly from www.realbraveaudio.com or the app store, PracticePad is incredibly user friendly. From the all-in-one, proprietary platform, students can view notes from their lessons, videos of their accomplishments, personalized demonstrations, and a library of skills and song tutorials as well as access schedules and billing.