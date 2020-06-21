Quality Rewarded as PSNI Global Alliance Reveals PVP Awards

PSNI Global Alliance has awarded Shure, Synnex, Biamp, Samsung, and Chief its Quality Cup Award following a year of outstanding contributions to the AV industry.

“Our Preferred Vendor Partners represent the industry’s leading technology providers and these accolades reinforce the incredible work and support they are providing around the globe to our member network,” said Chris Miller, executive director for PSNI Global Alliance. “I’m convinced that because of their commitment to our network, our brand will grow stronger and continue to make a global impact to our end users.”

The awards, based on the results of a global ranking survey of PSNI members worldwide, measured overall satisfaction in key areas of PSNI’s Preferred Vendor Partners (PVPs) performance.

Shure picked up the best PVP crown after members ranked PVPs on the following factors: trustworthy business partner, brings value beyond products to your company, understands PSNI programs, and continuously demonstrates a commitment to the AV channel and industry.

Best Distributor Support was awarded to Synnex. In this category, members ranked PVPs on understanding of PSNI programs, order processing, shipping, handling, returns, credit policies, pricing, training, marketing support, and website tools for integrators.

Biamp took PSNI’s Best Technical Support crown after members ranked them on their low failure rates, quality of training and certifications, technical and end user manuals, accurate published technical specs, and prompt response for technical field assistance.

The Best Sales and Marketing Support accolade went to Samsung. In this category, members ranked PVPs on the quality and number of leads, frequency of office visits, response time, website tools and resources, registration programs and price protection, marketing resources and funding, global strategy and support, delivering innovative products, and understanding of your company marketing support.

Best Operations, Procurement, and Finance was claimed by Chief, a commercial AV brand of Legrand, after members looked at warranty terms and support, shipping and packaging/handling of products, returns and DOAs, credit policies, customer service and support.

“PSNI offers a heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners,” concluded Miller. “We are very proud of our association with these industry-best partners and believe that together, we will continue to grow out mutual presence around the world.”