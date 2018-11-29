Q&A: Tom Livne on how AI-Enabled Tools Can Help Boost Accessibility on Campus (EdTech Magazine)

"According to Tom Livne, CEO of AI transcription tool Verbit, smart assistants and artificial intelligence-enabled tools on campus are trends on the horizon that universities will want to pay attention to in order to stay ahead of the curve."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence is helping schools make their educational experiences more accessible, with AI-based transcription services leading the way. Read how these innovative technologies are making new learning opportunities possible.