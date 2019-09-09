Pyramid Announces 4-in-1 Self-Service Kiosk

The What: Pyramid Computer, manufacturer of self-service kiosks, has announced the new polytouch 32 PE4000, which combines four self-service kiosks on a single pedestal.

The What Else: Ideal for quick service restaurants (QSRs), cinemas and airports, the 4-in-1 solution features four 32-inch touchscreens, quadrupling the number of potential user interactions and sales opportunities from a single installation. The patent-protected design is very stable and has an attractive, space-saving central pedestal which accommodates the four Intel based PCs. The pedestal is constructed from high-performance continuously cast aluminum.

"Quick service restaurants (QSRs), cinemas and airports are calling for kiosk systems which allow multiple customers to place their orders or check-in with greater convenience and speed,” said Patrick Hagemeister, US Sales Manager, Pyramid Computer. “The polytouch 32 PE4000 meets the growing demand for more powerful solutions, capable of addressing high and highest usage frequency applications, busting queues even during extreme peak times.”

Pyramid has produced more than 30,000 polytouch kiosk terminals for deployment in the retail, hospitality and leisure industries over the last six years. In the US the company’s polytouch kiosk brand is used by a growing number of customers including the major cinema chains AMC and Cinemark. This is for a range of applications such as self-ordering and self-checkout, ticket printing, QR- and barcode scanning.

Pyramid designed the new polytouch 32 PE4000 with one PC per touchscreen display to maximize the reliability of the complete system. At the same time, the performance of the individual applications per display increases. A removable cover in the pedestal allows quick access to all PC-units for maintenance purposes. The 4-in-1 solution also significantly reduces investment costs compared to several individual systems.

The Bottom Line: The polytouch 32 PE4000 can be branded and customized to a very high degree to create a highly individual look. Depending on the application it can be fitted with a broad range of peripherals such as 2D or 3D scanners, thermal printers, or payment modules of many makes and models. For special applications that may involve AI technology, Pyramid can even integrate peripherals such as cameras into the display frame to achieve the best results. In all cases, Pyramid will work very closely with all parties involved to determine the best hardware configuration, no matter the complexity of the application.