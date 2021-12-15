Just Add Power Launches Remote Installation Training Program

Just Add Power is launching a flexible new training option for its dealers: the Remote Installation Training Program. Like the company's in-person training courses, the new program is designed to provide participants with an introduction to Just Add Power, HDMI over IP, and basic networking, while offering a hands-on experience setting up a system from beginning to end.

"Installers don't have to complete our company training to set up a Just Add Power system, but our Installation Training sessions have proven very popular for those who want to understand the products well and know that they are using all of the tools and features provided," said Eric Martin, training director at Just Add Power. "The Remote Installation Training Program was created to provide installers with the same knowledge and skills so that all of their Just Add Power projects will be a breeze."

Just Add Power's Remote Installation Training Program is designed to instruct the company's dealers on the planning, set-up, configuration, control, and troubleshooting of a Just Add Power system. Participants will also learn how to integrate control systems and endpoint control, create mosaic and standard video walls, and utilize the company's 3G Warp Engine and 3G+4+ Tiling transmitters.

To participate in the program, dealers in the United States are provided with a Remote Training Kit for 60 days, which consists of a variety of Just Add Power transmitters and receivers; an assortment of cables; wireless antennas; and RS232 accessories. Dealers outside the U.S. are provided with a list of equipment needed. Following along with a series of training videos, participants will build their kits into functioning systems, with Just Add Power support technicians available one-on-one for questions on training videos or system set-up.

"While our monthly, in-person training offers a great experience, we know that sometimes distance, scheduling, and other considerations make it difficult for people to travel to sessions in Florida," added Martin. "We've had a lot of interest in this program, especially for installers located outside of North America."

To register for Just Add Power's Remote Installation Training Program, visit http://justaddpower.com/remote-training-registration.html.