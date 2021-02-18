PTZOptics Releases Networked Camera Control Joystick

The What: PTZOptics has released the PT-SuperJoy-G1 Joystick Controller, a comprehensive solution supporting serial and network-based camera control.

PTZOptics PT-SuperJoy-G1 Joystick Controller (Image credit: PTZOptics)

The What Else: The SuperJoy puts sophisticated multicamera production control at the fingertips of users of any ability level. Users will have fully featured control over any PTZOptics or HuddleCamHD camera, as well as control of Sony, Birddog, Newtek, and other PTZ cameras for select settings.

The SuperJoy can be programmed with up to 255 PTZ camera presets, including 9 “quick presets”. Users can also create up to four camera control groups, allowing them to easily change scenes. The SuperJoy’s four customizable buttons can be programmed to trigger “super presets” that reach beyond the camera, sending custom commands via HTTP, UART, TCP, or UDP to network-based equipment including lights, speakers, and displays. Practically any device that can be controlled over IP can be triggered by the SuperJoy.

Using incremental buttons, the operator can adjust pan, tilt, zoom, and preset speed. The SuperJoy also has knobs to make minute adjustments to zoom, focus, iris/shutter settings, and red and blue gain. This power to fine tune is balanced by the ability to set guardrails on what controls are available.

The Bottom Line: Now available to order for $989 MSRP, the SuperJoy is designed to address a wide range of applications, production sizes, and skill sets. With its versatile presets and fine-tuning capabilities, this solution is designed to bring even the most complex multicamera production under control. The SuperJoy includes a 2-year limited warranty and is available now for pre-order.