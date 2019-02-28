PSNI Names 2019 Global Board of Directors

Coming off of its Supersummit, PSNI Global Alliance has named its 2019-2020 board of directors, including three global director-at-large positions and two North American director-at-large positions. All are passionate about the Global Alliance, working together to strengthen the organization's impact throughout the world.

The 2019-2020 PSNI Board of Directors include:

Chairman: Dana Barron, CEO at HB Communications

President: Jeff Irvin, principal at Spinitar

Vice President: Kevin Groves, CEO at Alpha Video

Secretary/Treasurer: Angela Nolan, COO at Vistacom

Global Director-at-Large: Jean Pierre Overbeek, CEO at BIS|Econocom

Global Director-at-Large: Juan Carlos Alcazar, vice president at Grupo Covix

Global Director-at-Large: Girish Narayanan, founder & managing director at Granteq

North American Director-at-Large: John Laughlin, CEO and president at Conference Technologies

North American Director-at-Large: Robby Turner, executive vice president at Data Projections

“This is truly an outstanding global board of directors,” said PSNI Executive Director Chris Miller. “These members are extremely committed to the growth of the organization, and we are excited about the unique expertise that they each bring as we continue to evolve and lead the organization forward.”

PSNI Global Alliance announced its global directors-at-large in conjunction with its Global Meeting held at ISE 2019. North American members of the alliance voted for the North American officers during the Alliance’s 12th annual Supersummit held last week in Atlanta, GA.

PSNI Global Alliance members share a common goal to provide exceptional experiences to end-users through single-source partnerships that provide local solutions and global reach. In turn, member companies can extend their own capabilities and opportunities through the collective insights of the network’s 70 members around the world.

Member companies recommend names for open positions on the PSNI Board of Global Directors. A nomination committee reviews and interviews the candidates for each open board position based on member interest, previous member participation, company size and diversity, and geographical presence.