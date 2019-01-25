PSNI Global Alliance Continues North American Expansion with Westbury National

PSNI Global Alliance has added Canada-based integrator Westbury National as the network’s newest North American member. Westbury National specializes in delivering award-winning corporate installations as well as lighting, audio, staging and production services for clients large and small across North America.

“Westbury’s reputation and commitment to technology standards, professionalism, and customer service is well-aligned with PSNI’s mission and philosophy,” said Executive Director of PSNI Global Alliance, Chris Miller. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our global network and look forward to working with their team.”

PSNI Global Alliance members share a common goal to provide exceptional experiences to end-users through single-source partnerships that provide local solutions and global reach. In turn, member companies can extend their own capabilities and opportunities through the collective insights of the network’s 60+ members around the world.

“We are pleased and honored to have been accepted into membership with PSNI”, said Frank Gerstein, president and chairman of Westbury National. “Westbury National has been looking at many opportunities for growth. Joining the PSNI Global Alliance was a logical choice, to become involved with so many other incredible contractors with a similar focus on excellence and strategy.”

Added, Guy Wallace, Vice President Corporate Development, “Westbury looks forward to offering an expanding marketplace to our existing clientele through our PSNI partners, as well as offering our expertise and years of experience in AV, and particularly our experience in construction north of the border, to our new partners in PSNI.”

Affiliate membership requires a rigorous vetting process, and new partners are approved by PSNI’s Global Board of Directors as well as existing network members. Each member is peer-reviewed annually to ensure continued commitment to the organization’s values and beliefs.