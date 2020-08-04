PSNI Global Alliance Welcomes IVCi to its Global Member Portfolio

PSNI Global Alliance has welcomed collaboration specialists IVCi as its latest member in North America.

“PSNI Global Alliance holds the highest standards in the industry and are a leading name in trusted expertise," said Tim Hennen, chief technology officer at IVCi. "We’re thrilled to be joining such an elite group and look forward to delivering premium projects together.”

“We’re so pleased to welcome the IVCi team to the PSNI portfolio of world-class technology innovators," added Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance. "They bring considerable expertise and experience in collaborative solutions and their high standards and absolute commitment to customer service match our own global deliverable expectations.”