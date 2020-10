"The more information that colleges have about their students, the better able they’ll be to help these learners succeed and graduate — and then apply those insights to benefit future classes too."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Student data privacy initiatives are far from a cakewalk. We spend a lot of time thinking about the data of our matriculated students, but even after graduation, considerations are crucial. EdTech Magazine shares best practices for keeping it all secure.