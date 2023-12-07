Projection Mapping has San Francisco Aglow with Holiday Cheer

Let’s Glow SF, one of the country’s largest holiday projection events will be on display from December 1-10, 2023. San Franciscans can enjoy spectacular imagery projected onto six iconic San Francisco buildings, including the Ferry Building and Salesforce Tower, with art from 13 local and internationally renowned artists.

2023 marks the third year of the Let’s Glow SF free annual outdoor event. "Let's Glow SF has become a signature annual holiday event for San Francisco that beautifully captures the charm and dynamic energy of our downtown," said London Breed, mayor of the City and County of San Francisco. "I am thrilled to once again support the Downtown SF Partnership in lighting up downtown to bring San Franciscans and visitors into the area, showcasing the arts and the City’s beauty in this special way.”

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

The Projection Tech

Panasonic Connect worked directly with A3 Visual and artists to produce Let’s Glow SF, transforming downtown San Francisco into immersive, engaging winter scenes. Images were projected onto the buildings using Panasonic Connect's PT-RQ35KU, 4K laser projector. The PT-RQ35KU's ability to produce high-quality images and crisp colors makes it easy to project vivid artwork onto the curves and crevices of large, city buildings for a realistic, high-quality audience experience.

Temporary installations such as Let’s Glow SF require powerful, easy-to-handle and operate projection technologies. The compact lightweight design helps them not only blend into the city’s surroundings but also makes the setup and tear down significantly easier.

The AV tech team can easily control the Panasonic projectors with Near Field Communications (NFC) technology and a Remote Preview function to simplify the set-up and maintenance process for continuous use throughout the event.

“We’re honored to partner with Let’s Glow SF, A3 Visual, and the incredible artists who partake in it to create such a magical, immersive holiday event with our projection technology," said Tim Morin, Strategic Account Manager, Live Entertainment, Panasonic Connect." Outdoor experiences like this one that prioritize community, the arts, and innovation play a critical role in reviving cities. The high attendance levels and economic impact generated by Let’s Glow SF in previous years underscore the powerful combination of tech and art to unite us all.”

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Celebrating the City and Community

“San Francisco has long been a landing pad for artists that create work to shape our downtown's identity and present opportunities for innovation. Art invites people in and carves a direct path for more community engagement and revitalization," said Sean Mason, chief creative officer of Immersive Division at A3 Visual. "We're proud to partner with Downtown SF Partnership for another memorable holiday experience for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Robbie Silver, executive director of the Downtown SF Partnership, added, “We’re thrilled to host Let’s Glow SF for a third year, with an expanded roster of participating iconic SF buildings, and bring more incredible art downtown. Moving away from the traditional mono-economy to a mixed-use vibrant haven is a key part of downtown's future and we’re excited to help lead that transformation through such signature events. Despite being one of the hardest hit cities by the pandemic, San Francisco is doubling down on its future. Let’s Glow SF is more than just a holiday event, it is an investment into our downtown core and a proof of concept that new programming can bring our city out of the shadows.”

