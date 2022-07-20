Prodrive Technologies Joins SDVoE Alliance as an Adopting Member

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) has added Prodrive Technologies, Eindhoven-The Netherlands, as an Adopting member.

“We are pleased to welcome Prodrive Technologies to the SDVoE Ecosystem. The medical space is growing fast, and SDVoE is a perfect fit where low-latency and high quality are demanded. It’s exciting to see SDVoE being integrated into the Prodrive AVIDIS platform to tackle this market’s unique challenges.”

[SDVoE Alliance Introduces Spanish-Language Translation for SDVoE Academy] (opens in new tab)

Founded in 1993, Prodrive Technologies is a 2,000-FTE-sized company, which designs and manufactures high-tech electronics, software, and mechatronic products and systems. Prodrive has six dedicated technology programs and three highly automated manufacturing sites globally. In close cooperation with customers, Prodrive develops and delivers a wide range of high-tech products, systems, and solutions for different markets. Moreover, Prodrive has been active for many years in the audio/video distribution domain. Within the Embedded Computing Systems Technology Program, Prodrive serves both customized and increasingly important, off-the-shelf products to market leading medical OEMs for over 20 years.

“We see a growing request for standardization of video-over-IP solutions in the medical domain and SDVoE was already on our shortlist for quite a while," explained Marco Rietveld, global sales manager of Prodrive Technologies. "Our proprietary low latency audio/video distribution solution over IP (called AVIDIS) product portfolio can be expanded with SDVoE Ecosystem. Our portfolio ranges from encoders and decoders to frame grabbers and complete image processing systems (X86/ARM/GPU based). Through further standardization, it offers the flexibility such that our customers can attach any third-party equipment which is SDVoE enabled. The growing ecosystem shows that SDVoE is a viable standard, hence Prodrive Technologies has decided to join the SDVoE Alliance. We are currently developing our first products with SDVoE integrated.”

[Here's How AV LINK’s SDVoE Solutions Can Transport Video to Multiple Spaces] (opens in new tab)

In recent years, industry demands for remote data collection and real-time content management have dramatically increased AV-over-IP applications. AV-over-IP technology supports high-quality audio/video transmission over long distances without latency, making it ideal for content streaming applications. All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.