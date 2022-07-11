Here's How AV LINK’s SDVoE Solutions Can Transport Video to Multiple Spaces

“Yuu” implies magnificence and superiority, reflecting Yuu Residence Sriracha’s mission to design and deliver the highest quality living experience. The condominium and serviced apartment selected AV LINK (opens in new tab) to create an unparalleled environment for guests while promoting convenience and accessibility. With captivating AV quality, the visual possibilities were unlimited, and the goal was for guests to have the most memorable accommodation experience.

[SDVoE Alliance: New Members and Latest News] (opens in new tab)

Providing ultimate living experience was an AV challenge

Yuu Residence Sriracha set out to provide residents with an entertaining environment to promote engagement across the property.

Yuu Residence Sriracha is a 29-story condominium and serviced apartment nestled within Chonburi, Thailand. Yuu Residence Sriracha boasts 285 guest rooms and suites, over 1,600 square meters (over 17,222 square feet) of public areas, including a Japanese-style tatami room, an infinity pool, an outdoor hot spring, and a private beach with a patio and pier. Ten minutes from downtown, Yuu Residence Sriracha is surrounded by restaurants, shopping malls, medical facilities, and corporate and industrial hubs. Boasting magnificent ocean views, Yuu Residence Sriracha is designed to deliver a unique combination of and balance of life to promote the ultimate living experience.

AV LINK provides flexible solution

(Image credit: AV LINK)

AV LINK’s IPS devices harness SDVoE’s platform to instantly transmit perfect pixels and data. The IPS devices provide one of the most advanced IP streaming solutions by supporting 4K/60Hz 4:4:4, zero latency, and seamless switching for mission-critical applications, including healthcare, corporate, education, and government. Powered by SDVoE technology, the IPS series offers excellent synchronization on all video wall screens, from 720p to 4K pixels.

"AV LINK’s technology enables zero latency and seamless switching making it possible to present instant entertainment content that will amaze guests and exceed their expectations," said Doris Chang, sales representative for AV LINK. "IPS devices with AV-over-IP functionality support various video modes, including video walls and multi-window video displays.

[AV-over-IP for Enterprise Organizations] (opens in new tab)

“The IPS devices provide intuitive web GUIs to allow the Yuu Residence Sriracha to configure audiovisual content through a powerful platform. AV LINK provides APIs to assist the environmental control system in integrating IPS devices and controlling them directly to reduce operational complexity in the same environmental control interface. Those in the control room can also use third-party controllers through IR, RS-232, and USB connections. It provides the flexibility to control the remote projectors and TV or adjust the volume without moving to the conference room or event site."

“AV LINK’s APIs help us to integrate IPS devices with the existing environmental control system and transport the video to multiple meeting rooms and event spaces,” explained a representative of Matrix Intertrade. “It is important that AV LINK helps us achieve increased functionality at a lower cost. Additionally, the after-sales services are immediate and incredible."

Why SDVoE technology was trusted for the installation

(Image credit: SDVoE)

SDVoE reaches beyond existing standards to provide benefits no other technology can claim: