Proactive Security versus Surveillance (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Security versus surveillance—what's the difference? And how can we—IT staff and leaders—engage the campus community in a security and privacy discussion that supports different points of view on technology choices so that we can take advantage of the opportunities to secure the campus environment and protect privacy? New technologies offer new capabilities, but they also have the potential to create controversy on campus."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Today, data is everything, and protecting it is paramount. But where do you draw the line between security and surveillance? EDUCAUSE Review digs into the difficult balance between keeping data safe and upholding student privacy.