Pro AV Newsmakers: Xilica Joins HETMA and Others Are on the Move

Xilica Joins HETMA as Gold Partner

Xilica has become a Gold Partner of HETMA, the non-profit advocacy organization for higher education end users in the AV industry.

HETMA, an acronym for Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance, raises awareness of technology issues unique to the higher education community. HETMA achieves this goal by working with manufacturers such as Xilica, as well as higher education administrators, to address the challenges that technology managers face.

As a Gold Partner, HETMA will recognize Xilica as an accelerator of technology development and adoption within the higher education vertical through several initiatives. Xilica will support independent, peer-reviewed product decisions through the HETMA Approved Program, which enables institutions to rapidly adopt new technologies that have already passed through education-specific evaluations. Xilica will also contribute subject matter experts to in-person and virtual HETMA conferences and events, and be an advocate for special HETMA initiatives. The latter includes the Prism Scholarship, which is dedicated to representing diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.

“Xilica has placed a strong emphasis on developing partnerships and technologies that better serve modern learning spaces and higher education institutions, such as bringing hybrid learning solutions to market that enable collaborative equality for all students,” said Shaun Robinson, vice president product, Xilica. “We are proud to associate ourselves with an organization such as HETMA whose pure focus is to empower the higher education community through an abundance of free resources, networking opportunities and great relationships.”

Lightware Appoints Sven Pelters in Key Role

Lightware Visual Engineering appointed Sven Pelters in the critical role of global training manager.

Working from his native Germany, Pelters’ first task is to manage the opening of a training Center in the country that will provide training in key strategic areas for the company including equipment demos, operation, and processes. Once successfully up and running, Pelters will then oversee the opening of further training centers around the world as Lightware continues to expand its global business.

Pelters brings over 15 years of experience at Kramer Germany GmbH, most recently as EMEA training manager for the entire EMEA region, following several years working as head of technical support, where he led the German support team and the European Repair Center.

As well as establishing the new training center at Lightware, Pelters will oversee the operation and development of Lightware’s team of trainers in the company’s expanding network of offices all around the world. He will also leverage his extensive experience to fulfill the role of Lightware’s main trainer in Germany.

Focusrite Appoints New Senior Vice President

Laura Camacho has been appointed senior vice president for Focusrite Group US to manage the commercial activities across the Americas for the Focusrite Group’s Content Creation brands of Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Sequential, Oberheim, Sonnox, and Ampify.

Camacho brings a wealth of channel experience from her leadership roles at Adorama and previously Guitar Center. Camacho also obtained her MBA from Californian Lutheran University. Camacho will be reporting directly to the Focusrite Group chief revenue officer, Damian Hawley, and will manage all Focusrite Group routes to market across the Americas.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join such an incredibly talented team and represent an industry-leading portfolio of brands at Focusrite Group," Camacho commented. "I have long admired their commitment to innovation and am thrilled to lead the continued expansion and excellence across the Americas.”

Bobby Allen Joins OSA International as Executive Vice President of Entertainment

OSA International is expanding its executive team with the appointment of industry veteran Bobby Allen as vice president of entertainment.

Allen brings an incredible breadth of professional experience and knowledge to his new role in growing OSA’s touring division. A longstanding member of New York’s IATSE Local One Stagehands, he began his illustrious career more than 30 years ago as a rigger and carpenter, ultimately working in every aspect of the event and live entertainment worlds. Today he is a recognized leader in the live event, experiential marketing, and touring industries. His impressive resume includes working on hit Broadway shows such as The Lion King and The Phantom of The Opera as well as touring with world-renowned acts such as Andrea Bocelli, Britney Spears, Usher, and Jay Z.

“The live entertainment and event business has changed so much over the years, but the one constant will always be delivering a great show,” said Allen. “Every change throughout my career has brought new challenges and I’m looking forward to working with the OSA team on expanding its already impressive portfolio of shows, as well as identifying new opportunities to meet audiences’ ever evolving expectations.”

Riedel Expands Canadian Coverage

Riedel Communications appointed Peter Tsegaye to the role of regional sales manager to accommodate the company’s continued growth in Canada. Tsegaye is a seasoned broadcast and media entertainment professional with over 15 years of experience. Tsegaye will report to Dave Caulwell, regional sales director, East, North America, and operate out of Toronto.

Tsegaye got his start at an industry icon, Harris Broadcast, which later became Imagine Communications, where he worked in various roles, from customer service representative to product support specialist. Most recently, he served as technical sales and solutions manager at ES Broadcast, where he was responsible for expanding the company’s solutions architecture footprint within North America. His experience with focusing strategically on expanding systems and integrating pre- and post-sales activities will become essential to Riedel’s ongoing growth in Canada.

“Riedel is an innovative and creative company, and I am excited to be a part of its continued growth and success,” said Tsegaye. “I have been watching this company grow for many years, noticing how they consistently go above and beyond in both innovation and customer commitment. I am very excited about being part of this incredible team and look forward to contributing to the company’s success.”