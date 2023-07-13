HETMA joins the AV/IT Summit as Event Partner

Future plc is pleased to announce the Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) has joined as a partner of the AV/IT Summit , which will take place on August 2 at the UBS Arena in New York City.

A collaboration from AV Technology, Systems Contractor News, and TV Tech, the AV/IT Summit is a leading AV/IT event in the Northeast that features a day of engaging panel discussions from industry thought leaders. The agenda is packed with sessions that explore next-gen technologies critical for positioning businesses and higher education institutions for success.

The Summit attracts technology decision makers from corporate enterprises, museums, government, higher education, consultants and integration firms such as Deloitte, University of Southern California, Bloomberg, Columbia Business School, Capital One, George Mason University, Deutsche Bank, Johns Hopkins University, AVI-SPL, Brookings Institution, Takeda, CUNY, Diversified, New York City College of Technology, NYU, Omnicare, Vinoleo, Pace University, WeWork, University of New Haven, Citigroup, Montclair State University, Avidex, Rutgers University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and many more.

On the partnership, Cindy Davis, brand and content director for AV Technology, says, “Even before HETMA became an organization, its members were significant contributors to our publications, webcasts and live events. I am thrilled to solidify this partnership.”

Joe Way, co-founder and chair of HETMA (Image credit: Future)

Joe Way, co-founder and chair of HETMA says, “HETMA’s core mission is to unite the higher ed vertical and connect them with the best resources to be successful in their daily roles. The opportunity to partner with AV/IT Summit accomplished exactly that in a way we couldn’t do on our own. We’re thankful for this partnership and look forward to seeing it grow every year.”

“I want to extend a special thank you to HETMA for moving its first roadshow to August 1 which is hosted by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore so its members could participate in both events,” Davis adds. “They are truly a wonderful group of individuals.” Sign up to attend the HETMA - Baltimore Roadshow here.

To find out more about the AV/IT Summit and to register for free, please visit avitsummit.com

About HETMA

HETMA is a 501(C)3 advocacy organization focused on the higher education AV industry. The goal of HETMA is to raise awareness of technology issues unique to the higher education community by communicating with manufacturers, vendors, and higher education administrators on the needs and challenges that technology managers face.

About AV Technology

AV Technology is the leading information resource for AV/IT pros, AV Technology (AVT) bridges the knowledge gap so that technology managers are fully equipped to make the best AV/IT purchasing decisions for their organizations. Through the digital e-zine, technology supplements, daily newsletter, webcasts, social media, in-person and virtual events, AV/IT technology decision makers rely on AV Technology for authoritative content to do their job better.

About SCN

Systems Contractor News is passionate about the business of Pro AV. As the leading publication serving the systems integration industry for more than 25 years, we reach Pro AV decision makers through a suite of productive tools. AV integrators, resellers, and consultants choose SCN as the trusted source for industry news and analysis, Pro AV case studies, thought leadership, product information, and educational events.

About Future

Future plc is an international multimedia company established in the United Kingdom in 1985. The company has over 220 brands that span magazines, newsletters, websites, and events in fields such as video games, technology, films, music, photography, home, and knowledge.