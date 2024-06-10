Pro AV Newsmakers: Sphere, L-Acoustics, Neoti Make Big Hires, Plus Another Acquisition

While there were more Pro AV partnerships and people on the move, yet another big acquisition made headlines.

CTI, one of the largest privately held, U.S.-based AV integration and events provider, acquired Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) of Burnsville, MN. ASI has built a strong reputation in the Minneapolis area and across Minnesota and will become CTI’s first office in the state. You can read SCN's full coverage here.

Now, on with the show.

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ASG Bolsters Audio Systems Design and Integration Team

(Image credit: ASG)

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) is expanding its audio system design and integration team, including new members in Los Angeles and Nashville. The expanded team will serve recording studios, audio post-production, and screening rooms in Southern California and other markets. The group now includes recently hired studio designer David Arnold and studio design head Tim Lawrence.

Lawrence and Arnold have extensive experience working together. Recent ASG projects include designing and integrating ADR suites, pre-mix and mix facilities for several marquee entertainment facilities, with more in the pipeline. The team is factory-trained and certified in Dolby Atmos immersive technology. The team also previously designed and built the first privately owned Dolby Atmos theatrical stage in Los Angeles.

“This is an ASG team in every sense of the word,” said ASG President Dave Van Hoy. “I couldn’t be happier they’re a part of ASG. We are positioning ourselves as one of the top audio design firms. Each of our disciplines is capable of best-in-class work.” ASG is known as one of the nation’s largest integrators, providing full-service systems design, integration, cloud production, and managed services.

L-Acoustics Elevates Anne Hamlett to Chief People Officer

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

L-Acoustics appointed Anne Hamlett to chief people officer. Hamlett places the company’s people-centric education and innovation culture at the core of its strategy and future. In addition to providing a people-focused contribution to key strategic topics at the C-level, Hamlett will also directly lead three L-Acoustics divisions: People; Legal, Tax and Compliance; and Education & Scientific Outreach. The teams she leads will cultivate an empowering experience for all employees, strengthen the company’s brand, and create an internal and external education program that boosts the creativity, employability and resilience of L-Acoustics team members, partners, and end users.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

With over 20 years of experience leading teams at L-Acoustics, Hamlett has been instrumental in shaping the company’s success. She holds a postgraduate degree in business law. Before L-Acoustics, Hamlett oversaw contract negotiations for a direct marketing firm and managed human resources for an IP consultancy. Since joining L-Acoustics, she has overseen the recruitment of countless talented individuals and, over the last two years, has skillfully navigated the company through a 30% employee increase during accelerated growth that will see the company reach 1,000 team members this year. Hamlett’s strategic vision has significantly enhanced the company’s strength and established a “people first” culture.

Neoti Grows Leadership Team

(l-r: Charles Markovits and Matt Moscato) (Image credit: Neoti)

Neoti promoted Charles Markovits, a highly tenured Neoti senior national sales manager to VP, Sales. And hired Matt Moscato as senior national sales manager. Markovits and Moscato will be focused on aggressively building the channel in a number of business verticals as Neoti expands its reach.

As VP Sales, Markovits will leverage his seven years of success with Neoti in the broadcast space to other verticals. In his new role, Moscato will build productive relationships with government, corporate, education, and commercial settings. He brings 25 years’ experience in sales and consultancy for technology manufacturing companies to his role, including roles at Panasonic and Digital Projection.

Point Source Audio Welcomes Industry Veteran Tony Price as Chief Revenue Officer

(Image credit: Point Source Audio)

Point Source Audio has appointed Tony Price as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). With over three decades of experience in revenue growth and strategic leadership within the audio sector, Price joins the company to help leverage new opportunities and strengthen its position in the global market.

Price's career includes key leadership roles at Telex/Bosch, Guitar Center, Bose Professional, Fender, and most recently, serving as CEO and president Roland U.S. and chief sales officer Roland North America. His extensive expertise will be instrumental in guiding Point Source Audio through its next expansion phase.

In addition to this significant leadership change, co-founders Yvonne Ho and James Lamb will assume new roles to further solidify the company’s leadership structure. Ho will serve as chief marketing officer (CMO), focusing on enhancing the brand’s visibility and market reach. James Lamb, as CEO and president, will continue to drive the company’s strategic vision and operational excellence.

RTI Appoints Eric Randt as National Sales Director For U.S. and Canada

(Image credit: RTI)

RTI welcomed Eric Randt as national sales director for the United States and Canada. Randt will oversee RTI initiatives that grow RTI and Blustream sales with commercial and residential integrators across the country.

Randt brings a history of sales leadership in the custom integration channel, most recently as VP of sales at Nice North America, leading the new shade and tube motor division. Earlier positions include director of sales at Nortek Control's smart home market segment (where he previously worked for Roberts), technical sales manager at Savant Systems, and senior account manager at AVAD.

Sphere Names Chandra Allison Executive Vice President, Sales and Service

(Image credit: Sphere Entertainment)

Sphere Entertainment welcomed Chandra Allison, a sales and marketing leader with 30 years of diverse experience in the hospitality and events industries, as EVP, sales and service for Sphere.

In this new role, Allison is responsible for driving Sphere’s sales strategies and ensuring exceptional customer experiences at Sphere. Working with executive leadership, Allison is charged with developing and implementing sales and service strategies aligned with the company’s overall business objectives and strategic direction, including developing a corporate conference business for product launches and other events. As part of her role, she oversees the sales and service teams to achieve continued revenue growth, market expansion, and outstanding customer satisfaction. She will also work to develop and execute comprehensive sales plans, optimize service delivery, and build strong relationships with key clients and stakeholders in the Las Vegas market and beyond.

Cadon Technical Sales Company Appoints New President

(Image credit: Cadon Technical Sales)

Manufacturer's rep Cadon Technical Sales Company has named James Gast to the position of president. Gast has been an integral part of Cadon’s team for over 12 years—serving as a senior territory manager who has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, vision, and dedication. With over 31 years in the industry, his hard work, persistence, ability to build strong relationships, and proven record of success make Gast the ideal choice for this pivotal role.

As president, Gast will oversee all aspects of the company's operations and continue to drive growth, foster collaboration, and champion excellence within the organization. His vision for the future of the company includes strengthening relationships with our partners, continuing to explore new product lines and technologies to meet evolving market demands, and ensuring that Cadon remains at the forefront of the Communication, Pro Audio, Video, Lighting and Retail industries.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Synthax Teams Up with MAVRIC Rep Firm in Southeast Territory

(Image credit: Mavric)

Synthax named MAVRIC to represent the following Pro Audio Brands: RME, Auvitran, Appsys, Digigram, Ferrofish, myMix, and Alva in the Southeast territory covering Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Mavric serves the pro audio, integration, live production, and MI retail markets in the Southeast region. With its commitment to meeting the needs of manufacturers, businesses, and end users, Mavric's team is known for its ability to find solutions, create value, and generate results.

By establishing this partnership, Synthax is able to expand and grow the Southeast territory, allowing for an increase in prospective customers and stronger execution of its overall business strategy. MAVRIC will work closely with leading professionals in the region to develop and train clients on all of the Synthax Brands.

Snap One Partners With RG Nets’ Revenue Extraction Gateway Software Solution (rXg)

Snap One is partnering with RG Nets to provide Snap One partners access to the rXg solution, a new way to automate the configuration, operation, and management of Access Networks WLAN infrastructure or ‘bulk Wi-Fi’ that can simplify and enhance internet access in MDUs, restaurants, entertainment venues, co-working spaces and other multi-user environments.

The new availability of rXg will greatly reduce the time and labor required to implement multi-tenant networks including those offering paid or tiered services, according to Jon Peckman, director of sales at Access Networks.

rXg automates network setup and microsegmentation to greatly reduce demands on integrators and IT managers while offering owners a simple solution to monetize internet services, including empowering end users to change their service instantly without calling anyone or having to wait for a technician. rXg is an ideal automation solution to pair with Access Networks’ enterprise-grade networking solutions such as 2.5Gbps routers, 10Gbps switches and Wi-Fi 6 WAPs so users of all kinds can enjoy reliable internet experiences.