Pro AV Newsmakers: TOA Appoints New CEO and President and other Moves to Close 2023

In case you missed it, there were some big moves at the end of 2023. Before we jump into 2024, get caught up on the latest appointments in Pro AV.

TOA Electronics Appoints Yuma Kawai President and CEO

(Image credit: TOA Electronics)

TOA Electronics has appointed Yuma Kawai president and CEO effective January 1st, 2024. Kawai served as president and CEO of TOA Corporation’s Canadian subsidiary, TOA Canada Corporation. He came on board as CTO of TEI (Q2 of 2023) and worked closely with his predecessor, now former president Hiro Omura, throughout the year. According to Kawai, he looks forward to "collaborating with the team, employing innovative approaches, and delivering outstanding services to exceed customer expectations."

“I am extremely proud to assume the role as the new President of TOA Electronics and lead this team," he said. "Throughout our company's history, we have been dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality audio equipment, along with delivering exceptional audio experiences to our valued customers. I am committed to upholding this tradition and building new successes in the future."

RTI Hires Mike Jordan As Chief Product Officer

(Image credit: RTI)

Mike Jordan has joined RTI as chief product officer, reporting to CEO Joe Roberts. In this new role, Jordan will oversee product development activities to deliver RTI products and solutions to customers.

With over 12 years of leadership in the industry, Jordan has lead innovation with successful product teams. For the past five years, he was the senior vice president of products at Snap One, including leadership of the Control4 product line. Prior to Snap One, he held a similar role at Core Brands, where he worked with Roberts, who was president of the company at the time.

"I look forward to working with Joe again as well as with our founder and CTO, Kevin Marty, and the entire RTI team to develop unique solutions focused on solving our integrator and distributor partners' needs in all our global markets," said Jordan. "We are well-positioned with our current hardware and software products to create substantial opportunities across all verticals. The team and I are already working on new solutions to help our partners consistently win new business and deliver exceptional experiences for their clients. I am excited to be at RTI; the future is bright."

AlarMax Promotes Randy Hall to President

(Image credit: AlarMax)

Randy Hall was elevated to president at AlarMax. Working with AlarMax for over a decade, including four years as vice president, Hall has contributed to the growth of the company and its partners. As president, Hall will continue to serve, drawing from over 35 years of experience in the converging security, surveillance, and AV technology sectors.

“This transformative year has propelled AlarMax and the industry toward exciting horizons worth celebrating. As I step into this role, my priority is to expand support for our dealers and continue to empower the innovations pioneered by our vendor partners,” said Hall. “AlarMax acknowledges the rapid evolution of security and AV solutions and will continue to actively champion our vendor partners who stand at the forefront of the industry's progression. We’re dedicated to empowering these manufacturers in their innovation, knowing they share our commitment to enabling our customers’ success.”

Premium Audio Company Promotes Vincent Bonacorsi to COO

(Image credit: Premium Audio Company )

Premium Audio Company (PAC) has promoted Vincent Bonacorsi to chief operating officer (COO). Bonacorsi has been an integral part of PAC’s growth and success since 2007. With 16 years of global finance and market development experience, he is well prepared to lead PAC into the future. Bonacorsi will guide operational efficiency for a diverse portfolio of premium audio brands including Klipsch, Onkyo, Pioneer, Integra, and Jamo.

“This promotion is not just a career milestone for me,” said Bonacorsi, “it’s a testament to the incredible synergy within our team and the collective dedication we bring to advancing our shared vision. Our achievements are a reflection of the passion, expertise, and tireless efforts that define us as a company. Together, we have navigated challenges, celebrated successes, and built a foundation that will continue to propel Premium Audio Company to new heights.”