Pro AV Newsmakers: Shure Meets Sustainable Goals, Plus More Hires and Partnerships

Another week in Pro AV has passed, and with it, more news of partnerships and personnel moves. Get caught up with what you missed last week right here.

[Welcome WMAS]

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AV Pro Global Appoints VP, Commercial Sales Americas, Expands MXnet Systems Group

(Image credit: AVPro Global)

AVPro Global Holdings parent company of AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, Murideo, and Thenaudio audio/video distribution products, has appointed Jerrie Anderson as VP, commercial sales for the Americas. Anderson oversees business development initiatives in the Americas, including expanding the AVPro Edge MXnet AV-over-IP penetration into the commercial market segments of business and corporate, education, government and TAA, hospitality and retail, houses of worship, and medical. Anderson is a distinguished sales leader in the commercial AV industry, equipped with extensive experience to propel the AVPro brand portfolio growth initiatives. His expertise is set to unlock new opportunities, enhance customer value, and accelerate AVPro's position as a market leader.

At Crestron and Christie Digital Systems, Anderson successfully spearheaded business development initiatives, enhanced strategic channel partnerships, and collaborated with clients to optimize efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. He brings 20-plus years of experience developing and leading profitable initiatives in transformative technology, including Pro AV/UC commercial/enterprise, integrated building control (hardware & software), mission/business-critical control rooms, and modern workplaces/classrooms.

(Image credit: AVPro Global)

The company also made several key appointments to its MXnet Systems Group (MXSG), a newly formed specialty design and development business unit dedicated to expanding the AVPro Edge brand’s MXnet AV-over-IP product portfolio to address the growing need for AV-over-IP. Andy Herron has joined the MXSG as a product manager, focusing on creating effective go-to-market strategies to sustain double-digit AV growth over the IP space. Deby Jimenez has joined the MXSG as an AV sales engineer focusing on client engagement, delivering comprehensive presentations for Level 2 and Level 3 AV-over-IP systems to the AV consultant community, AV integration firms, and potential clients, showcasing the MXnet technical capabilities and value propositions.

With 15 years of experience in the AV and networking industry, Herron brings a wealth of knowledge to the MXSG product manager position. His background includes significant roles in product management at QSC and WyreStorm Technologies, where he successfully launched numerous products and served as a subject matter expert at industry events. Jimenez brings over 20 years of experience in professional AV, IT, and networking technologies to her new role. As a seasoned AV systems engineer, she has a proven track record in designing, implementing, and maintaining complex AV systems, with expertise in IP networking.

A.C. ProMedia Appoints Gary Pace as National Sales Manager

(Image credit: A.C. ProMedia)

A.C. ProMedia welcomed Gary Pace as national sales manager. This role was developed as part of the company's strategic plan for the AV market. He will be working closely with Anthony Stofflet, Luminex brand manager, and Shane Shah, AUDAC/CAYMON brand manager, to grow and develop the company, brands and markets.

In his new role, Pace is responsible for establishing strong client relationships and expanding distribution and mindshare among system designers, consultants, and live sound companies for the Luminex, AUDAC, and CAYMON brands in the United States and Canada.

Pace’s background includes in-depth knowledge of the audio market, networking technologies, client needs, and integrator requirements, which he gained from his prior work as the national sales manager for Powersoft Advanced Technologies and as a sales manager for Beyerdynamic and Dynacord. To round out his integrator experience, he provided technology solutions for advanced lighting and sound as an integrator.

AV Industry Veteran Jay Rohe to Join CCS Presentation Systems HQ

(Image credit: CCS Presentation Systems)

CCS Presentation Systems Southwest has welcomed Jay Rohe as chief revenue officer. With over 18 years of experience as a top executive at Legrand AV, most recently as VP of commercial channel sales, Rohe brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to CCS.

Rohe is tasked with developing strategic partnerships, exploring new revenue streams, and expanding CCS’s reach. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and continuing its reputation for delivering innovative AV solutions.

Mather Al-Ali Joins Visilink

(Image credit: Visilink)

Mather Al-Ali joined Vislink as VP of sales for Middle East and Africa Region. Mather is now responsible for driving sales across all Vislink solutions in the Middle East and Africa, with a particular focus on growing the defense, military, and public safety business.

He brings over two decades of regional MEA experience in sales leadership, with a proven track record of growing revenue, profitability, and business transformation. His extensive background covers key accounts, channel management, and regional strategy planning, with a deep understanding of the defense, government, maritime, telecommunications, and broadcast sectors.

Mather has previously held senior sales positions at multinational companies, including his most recent role as regional sales and managing director at Halo Maritime Defense Systems, where he oversaw business development, strategic partnerships and key account management for the EMEA region. His career also includes significant business development achievements in roles at Wartsila Voyage, ST Engineering, and ETL Systems, where he developed and implemented successful sales strategies and led regional teams to exceed business targets. Notably, Mather was part of the Vislink team from 2008 to 2013 as regional sales director for the MEA region.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shure Meets Sustainable Packaging Goals Early

(Image credit: Shure)

A year ahead of its own timeline, Shure has achieved its goal of using 90% recyclable and/or renewable packaging for new products. The company reached its goal early through a variety of aggressive initiatives.

With more than 1,500 different packaging pieces for a variety of different products, converting to sustainable packaging is a significant undertaking. It is especially difficult for high-performance electronic equipment that is shipped to various locations globally.

Efforts to convert to more sustainable packaging include:

replacing thermoform trays with more sustainable, recyclable alternatives such as molded pulp.

reducing overall plastic materials in packaging.

reducing the amount of literature that accompanies products.

right-sizing packaging for greater efficiency and reduced carbon footprint from shipping and storage.

membership in the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Shure manufacturing plants feature robust recycling programs for cardboard boxes and wooden pallets, keeping literally “tons” of cardboard waste and nearly 5,000 wooden pallets out of landfills. Shure works with suppliers who take action on sustainability, including suppliers who use solar power and recycled water in their operations.

(Image credit: Future)

Products are also designed with sustainability at the forefront, extending beyond just packaging. For example, Shure's rechargeable batteries are projected to prevent more than 100 million AA batteries from ending up in landfills by 2027. This figure is based on global data from users in diverse fields such as music production, theater, touring, education, business, government, and houses of worship.

Previously, disposable batteries powered microphones and transmitter packs, leading audio engineers to frequently replace them—even when they still had charge—to ensure seamless performances. Nearly a decade ago, Shure began offering intelligent Li-ion batteries for wireless microphones. This rechargeable technology is quickly being adopted by meeting rooms, schools, houses of worship, and many other venues. Plus, Shure has engineered its products to minimize overall power consumption, incorporating energy-saving "down" modes and allowing remote power monitoring through its free Wireless Workbench software.

Absen Announces New Distribution Partnership with The Design Oasis

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen has agreed to a new distribution partnership with The Design Oasis, a provider of audiovisual gear and solutions in the United States. This collaboration will significantly expand the availability of AbsenLive's advanced LED products, including the Polaris (PL) 2.5mm and Polaris (PL) 3.9mm IP LED panels, throughout the rental and staging market.

As a South Florida distributor, The Design Oasis operates offices in Miami and Orlando and is expanding its reach with new locations in Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. Its dedication to 24/7 support means customers can rely on consistent, high-quality service whenever they need it.

AlarMax Celebrates Grand Opening of Albuquerque Branch

(Image credit: AlarMax)

AlarMax is expanding with its newest branch location in Albuquerque, NM. This expansion is the latest strategic milestone in AlarMax's nationwide growth, aimed at bringing high-touch service and cutting-edge technology to more markets across the United States.

The Albuquerque branch will provide local AlarMax customers with immediate access to inventory from more than 400 premier vendors. The branch will also deliver personalized customer service, technical expertise, and tailored integrated solutions for various project requirements – a combination of offerings that have become synonymous with the AlarMax brand.

Ellipsys Commercial Technology Group Enters Into Partnership with Sony

(Image credit: Ellipsys)

Ellipsys Commercial Technology Group and Sony Professional Display Solutions announced a new program for members that will give them access to a recognizable brand and their suite of professional-grade products. The announcement was made at the first-ever Ellipsys Catalyst event in Scottsdale, AZ.

The addition of Sony to the Ellipsys vendor roster makes an immediate impression on the commercial display and professional video offerings available to Ellipsys members. Sony’s BRAVIA Professional Displays range from HD to 8K resolution models and screen sizes that suit a range of solutions for business owners. And the brand’s professional projectors and AI-powered auto-tracking remote cameras allow commercial integrators to fill auditoriums, retail spaces, lecture halls, boardrooms and more with unforgettable images.

Modulo Pi Signs Distribution Agreement with MayCo

Modulo Pi has signed a distribution agreement with MayCo, a technology solutions distributor. This collaboration will see MayCo distribute Modulo Pi's range of media servers throughout the United States.

Modulo Pi’s media servers come as hardware-plus-software platforms for high performance and reliability. The company adopts an innovative approach based on two systems, Modulo Player and Modulo Kinetic. Available in different hardware configurations to meet the needs and budget of any project, Modulo Player and Modulo Kinetic have become a trusted choice for industry professionals worldwide. The media servers have already powered hundreds of projects in varied applications such as projection mapping, live events, immersive venues, theme parks, museums, and more.

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Just Add Power has added new 2025 dates for its Certified Integrator Workshop. Held in-person at the company’s headquarters in Seminole, FL, the three-day workshop provides integrators with hands-on, practical training covering essential networking skills, AV-over-IP best practices, and in-depth knowledge of Just Add Power’s award-winning solutions. Attendees will leave with actionable insights to enhance both enterprise and residential installations and will have the opportunity to earn RUs and CEUs for AVIXA and CEDIA certifications.

Just Add Power's in-person Certified Integrator Workshop will be offered four times throughout 2025: Jan. 15-17, April 16-18, July 16-18, and Oct. 15-17. Registration is open at: www.justaddpower.com/training.

Just Add Power's Certified Integrator Workshop provides integrators with all the information needed to design, install, and configure a Just Add Power AV-over-IP system while making the most of the features and functions of the company's product line. Integrators will also learn to anticipate and prevent issues that may arise with complex or enterprise integrations and how to take over maintenance of an existing system. This is an in-depth workshop that includes extensive hands-on activities with Just Add Power equipment. Integrators completing this workshop may earn AVIXA RUs and CEDIA CEUs toward renewing their existing industry certifications, as well as earning the Just Add Power Certified Integrator designation.