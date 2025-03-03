Pro AV Newsmakers: Meyer Sound Strategically Reorganizes and More

In case you missed it, Meyer Sound had a busy week, making four new strategic personnel moves. The company was just one to announce new hires, deserved promotions, and strategic partnerships.

Here's what you missed.

People News

EAW Hires Mark Posgay as VP of Global Sales

Eastern Acoustic Works has hired Mark Posgay as VP of global sales. In this newly created role, Posgay is responsible for leading and scaling global sales teams, building strategic partnerships, and ensuring the organization’s sales operations are aligned for growth.

Posgay has been a part of the professional audio industry for over 20 years where he has held multiple global sales roles. Most recently he worked at Sennheiser as the global sales VP for professional audio. In this role he directed global oversight of the company’s professional audio business unit’s sales and business development team. Posgay has also previously worked in sales at HARMAN International, Monster Cable and MARS Music.

Follow-Me Appoints Luke Edwards as Designer Relations Liaison U.K.

Follow-Me has appointed Luke Edwards to the role of Designer Relations Liaison U.K. With extensive experience in both the creative and technical sides of the live event industry, Edwards plays a pivotal role in supporting the company’s growth in the U.K. market by bridging any possible gap between designers, technicians, rental companies, and production managers considering using Follow-Me’s performer tracking systems on their shows.

Edwards' journey began in Belgium, where he first worked in sound and lighting rentals. From cleaning cables after festivals to project management, Edwards developed a deep respect for the complexities of production. His career took a turn toward lighting design, leading him to tour globally with artists such as Gary Numan, Kelis, Jessie J, and Jacob Collier. After stepping back from touring due to health reasons, Edwards transitioned into a freelance role and began working with LED video rental and virtual production, before taking on a designer relations role at Vari-Lite.

Listen Technologies Names David Serpa Financial Controller

Listen Technologies has welcomed David Serpa to the organization as its new financial controller. In this role, Serpa manages accounting records, ensures compliance with regulations, analyzes financial data, and oversees accounting operations. He will report to Maile Keone, president and CEO of Listen Technologies and Ampetronic.

Serpa has extensive experience in accounting, finance, and international trade and strategy at manufacturing and high-tech organizations. His expertise includes corporate financial planning and analysis, and deep knowledge of accounting standards, including international financial reporting standards. Serpa is skilled in audits, tax reporting, and implementing internal controls.

Meyer Sound Announces Strategic Organizational Changes

Meyer Sound has announced strategic organizational changes aimed at better aligning the company’s strengths and reinforcing its leadership structure.



In a broadened role, Meyer Sound SVP John McMahon now oversees R&D and operations in addition to sales and marketing, while key Meyer Sound regional leaders will assume expanded responsibilities. This strategic reorganization aims to promote cross-functional collaboration and streamline processes from product conception to manufacturing and distribution as well as reinforce global customer support as Meyer Sound continues to expand its ecosystems of loudspeaker technologies and integrated hardware and software solutions.

Meyer Sound is broadening the responsibilities of principal department heads to harmonize its operations across the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Amy Luley has been named Meyer Sound senior director sales, Americas. In her newly expanded role, she oversees technical services in addition to sales for the Americas.

Wolfgang Leute, Meyer Sound’s managing director, Europe, will now also serve as senior director sales, EMEA/APAC. In his expanded role, he oversees technical services for the EMEA and APAC regions. Roland Morcom is now sales manager, Europe. Morcom oversees Meyer Sound’s distribution networks in the region.

Company News

AtlasIED Partners with Livella Brand Group

AtlasIED has a new partnership with the Livella Brand Group, a manufacturer’s representative based in Lenexa, KS. This collaboration will enable customers across Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas to access AtlasIED’s comprehensive range of audio and security solutions and its training and dedicated customer service.

Livella Brand Group is consistently delivering high-quality solutions through a diverse lineup of AV companies. With a focus on meeting each client's unique needs, Livella brings a broad selection of technology solutions to the region.-

CANAL+ BUSINESS Partners with PPDS

PPDS has a new partnership with French streaming company, CANAL+ BUSINESS. This exclusive collaboration sees CANAL+ BUSINESS extend its reach into the hotel industry for the first time, with the range of Google Cast and Netflix-ready Philips MediaSuite TVs at the heart of its global strategy.

Adding thousands of new live and on-demand entertainment services, this all-inclusive package set is available in all CANAL+ BUSINESS regions. A choice of five packages have been developed, empowering hoteliers with a differentiated entertainment experience with CANAL+ ROOM STREAMING integrated directly onto Philips MediaSuite hotel TVs. Guests can enjoy the full wealth of the CANAL+ offering live and on demand. This includes a wide choice of recently released films, international series, and original creations.

The package also includes coverage of major sporting events, with one hundred per cent of UEFA's European Championships, live and on-demand DTT channels, as well as a selection of foreign channels.