Pro AV Eyes the Next Normal: AVIXA Report

With each passing week, more local economies are beginning to open, and AV professionals are planning for what’s next: going back to work in a way that doesn’t jeopardize the tenuous foundation from which we’re restarting.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

“In the U.K., there are specific requirements for work to continue… that means a review of safe systems, risk assessments, and re-planning to minimize the risk of infection,” said one AV provider in the latest Impact Survey, fielded May 19-20. “Most controls revolve around health awareness and hygiene. Social distancing is the bigger challenge, so [that means] minimal staff on site, site setup arranged to minimize the risk of working in close proximity, and where this is unavoidable—short term—specific risk assessments. Essentially, all work now has to be put through this additional level of management, so that's extra documentation, extra procedures, extra training…. It’s subject to lots and lots of change.”

Said another, “We have developed and published a set of COVID-19 pandemic policies and guidelines for the benefit of our employees, clients and partners. We rely on CDC-published protocols primarily, with additional precautions as we believe necessary.”

Last week, AVIXA Market Intelligence asked members of its AV Intelligence Panel about specific measures they’re taking to work safely. Of AV providers (integrators, designers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, live events companies), 74 percent said their staffs are wearing masks; 42 percent said they’re doing extra cleaning at project sites; 40 percent are reducing the number of staff at project sites; and 36 percent say they’re regularly screening crews for symptoms of COVID-19. For many, project work has not yet resumed, so we will be monitoring these answers in the coming weeks for indications that more professionals may be on-site. Additionally, 25 percent said they’re planning to complete projects over a longer period of time, and 23 percent said they’re working off-hours at client sites.

Among end user customers, 60 percent said they’re wearing face masks, 48 percent reducing the number of staff on projects, 38 percent doing extra cleaning, and 31 percent planning to finish projects over a longer period of time.

"We are continuously learning and being incredibly creative with the solutions we offer clients,” one respondent said.

Read full report here.