Pro AV and Real-time Captioning Company ENCO Acquires RUSHWORKS

To start the new year, ENCO announced the acquisition of RUSHWORKS to strengthen the company's range of professional video and audio technology while adding proven products and integrated solutions that will drive expansion into new markets and applications. RUSHWORKS is a supplier of professional production, playback, streaming, and robotics for the broadcast and professional AV markets.

ENCO will retain the entire RUSHWORKS staff and has opened a new office in a brand-new facility in Highland Village, Texas. RUSHWORKS founder Rush Beesley will continue to lead sales and marketing for the RUSHWORKS product line, and the two engineering teams will join forces to develop new products and innovations moving forward. That includes the integration of ENCO’s automated captioning and translation services into existing RUSHWORKS products.

"ENCO is the global leader in real-time captioning with its patented enCaption technology,” Beesley said. “The integration of its powerful, highly accurate captioning engine with our broadcast automation, integrated PTZ production, and courtroom production and streaming systems will ensure our mutual customers can comply with government regulations and provide critical captioning, transcription, and translation services to audiences worldwide.”

Beesley noted that ENCO and RUSHWORKS come together at a time of need for broadcasters as they adapt to changing production and delivery models while adding that AV integrators and tech managers are seeking more “powerfully simple” integrated hardware and software solutions that simplify operations inside schools, courtrooms, municipalities, and other AV environments.

"In broadcast, over-the-air and cable access TV systems are rapidly converging with OTT models, while radio stations are adding local production tools to support video podcasting and visual radio content,” Beesley added. “On the AV side, our customers now place greater emphasis on building complementary technologies into their workflows that edge closer to complete systems. Our integrated video production systems, specialty robotic production products, and streaming solutions perfectly complement ENCO’s proven live and automated captioning and production systems for these markets worldwide.”

Ken Frommert, president of ENCO, said that RUSHWORKS’s innovations bring a new capacity to ENCO’s product line that further distinguishes the company from competitors. Customers will also benefit from having a single source for technical support across all products and integrated ENCO and RUSHWORKS solutions moving forward.

“The acquisition of RUSHWORKS adds proven technology and talent that opens the door for us to innovate and develop cohesive, integrated broadcast and AV solutions for years to come,” Frommert said. “They also bring strong expertise in video applications, which diversifies our software portfolio to serve a much broader array of business verticals and applications.”

ENCO will formally introduce the RUSHWORKS product line as an ENCO brand at the upcoming ISE 2023 show (January 31-February 3, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Stand CS544) and the 2023 NAB Show (April 16-19, Booth N5625, Las Vegas Convention Center).