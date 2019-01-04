Privacy Emerges as a Top Concern for Higher Education IT (EdTech Magazine)

"When EDUCAUSE released its 2019 Top 10 IT Issues, privacy made the list for the first time, debuting at No. 3. Although student privacy has always been a big concern in K–12 education, many IT professionals in higher education have primarily focused on the cybersecurity aspect of data — but that’s changing."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As we collect and utilize more and more student data, questions and concerns around privacy loom. The time is now to define best practices and have broader conversations about campus data privacy.