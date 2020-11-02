Prioritizing virtual social interaction in student organizations (University Business)

"Face-to-face interaction is a big part of the college experience. Students create life-long friendships with their peers and often gain knowledge and experience from campus organizations that help them land a job post-graduation. With the COVID-19 pandemic rocking colleges across the country, university administrators and organizations have been forced to rethink how they conduct business without completely losing the human interaction and socialization students have come to know and rely on."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Building social connections is an important part of the college experience. University Business shares how to foster virtual interaction and create community via student organizations during the pandemic.