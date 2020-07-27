Prioritizing students when planning for fall (eCampus News)

"Thanks to the hard work of faculty and the dedication of students, college campuses are hotbeds for innovation and discovery. The internet, antibiotics, the Richter scale, and Google’s algorithm are just a handful of the innovations that have been created on university soil. But, when it comes to technology’s role in supporting innovative teaching and learning practices in higher ed, U.S. institutions face significant barriers."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With COVID-19 campus closures, higher ed had to fully embrace digitized, virtual learning. But this quick shift has left significant room for improvement — the time is now to use technology to center the student experience and deliver immersive and engaging learning.