Prioritizing Strategies for a Better Transition to Remote Instruction (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic locked down higher education campuses and forced social distancing. Neither faculty nor students had access to their offices, computer centers, or books and printed references in the library. Face-to-face interaction between faculty and students quickly became a thing of the past. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Making the transition to remote instruction isn't always intuitive for instructors accustomed to face-to-face teaching in a traditional classroom. EDUCAUSE Review shares strategies that can help struggling faculty make the shift successfully.