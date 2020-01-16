Prepare Your IT Department for an AI Skills Gap (EdTech Magazine)

"In higher education, we’re already past the point at which artificial intelligence has gone from a theoretical development to a technology alive and well on campuses. As I’ve written before, institutions have put AI to work in lots of ways that save time and money. At George Washington University, chatbots provide 24/7 support to the IT help desk. Other colleges use AI systems to support faculty by answering routine student questions."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The expansion of AI is imminent in higher education. The time is now for IT departments to get ready to support these new applications.