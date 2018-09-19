Premier Mounts Offering Certified Installation Classes

Premier Mounts is offering AV professionals the opportunity to become a certified installer partner by attending upcoming comprehensive classes at its company headquarters in Corona, CA.

Qualified installers who have experience with visual display systems are invited to come to Premier Mounts’ corporate office and manufacturing facility to receive targeted training and access on proper mounting methods for a myriad of mounting solutions including those used for LCD and LED video walls.

“Our goal in offering these two-day courses is for our partners to gain the additional knowledge needed to improve installers’ skill sets and better prepare them for larger scale commercial AV jobs,” said Curtis Rose, marketing manager, Premier Mounts. “Becoming a Premier Mounts certified installer partner also allows for us to make individual recommendations for installation jobs in each installer’s local regions.”

Certified installation partners will receive exciting job opportunities in the professional and commercial audio-visual space, according to Premier Mounts. Partners will also have the chance to capitalize in the direct-view LED video wall market which is expected to see major growth over the upcoming years.

Classes are approximately two full days. Lodging and meals during the training will be paid for by Premier Mounts, but travel to Corona, CA is not included.

For more information on detailed class schedules and how to register, contact Premier Mounts' project coordinator, Kelly Smith via phone (714-888-1800) or email Kelly@PDScustom.com.