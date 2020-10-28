Pre-Covid planning enabled 'unthinkable' digital transformation at USF (EdScoop)

"Two key organizational tweaks have enabled the University of South Florida to adopt technological changes at speeds that would have been “unthinkable” before the pandemic started, the institution’s chief information officer said during an online conference Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

No one in higher education knew COVID-19 would upend everything before it hit, but some schools were more prepared than others to adapt. At the University of South Florida, embracing digital transformation prior to the pandemic put them in a position where the IT team could make a quick, nimble transition to remote learning