Meet TPV Cares: TP Vision, PPDS, and Others Partner to Support and Inspire Change

Launched by TPV, TPV Cares is a brand-new foundation that harnesses the talents of its teams and its technologies to bring life-changing help and support to people and communities in more than 200 countries.

“Across all divisions here at TPV, we believe in the power of technology to create amazing and meaningful digital experiences," said Stefan van Sabben, global CSR and sustainability manager at TP Vision. "Our products and our people are at the heart of everything we do, and together we continuously explore meaningful ways to help people and communities reach their full potential—every single day.”

Part of an ongoing and accelerated giving-back mission to help people of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities to reach their full potential, TPV Cares is the new dedicated home for all TPV’s social and environmental impact initiatives, uniting all business divisions to deliver enhanced benefits and opportunities.

Available now in all countries in which TPV is present (including EMEA, APAC, ASIA, and North America), the platform will provide a variety of volunteer, financial and in-kind support for deserving community projects around the globe that have a lasting and positive effect on society, benefitting current and future generations.

Meaningful digital experiences

“Having led the sustainability drive at PPDS for some years now, I have seen the positive impact we can make as a company firsthand, and there are many opportunities ahead with TPV Cares," said Martijn van der Woude, global head of business development and marketing for PPDS. "Our support can take many different forms, from providing state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate education and social integration within communities, through to fundraising for local and global causes.”

The announcement of TPV Cares further accelerates TPV’s already proud history in supporting an ever-growing number of important societal projects and charities in recent months and years, with those related to health and wellbeing, education, nature and climate among notable beneficiaries. Project examples include:

Mercy Ships: People are more than twice as likely to die from surgery complications in Africa. At the same time, millions experience health, social, and economic decline due to a lack of access to quality surgery. By partnering with Mercy Ships, TPV contributes to their mission to provide free surgeries and medical care to thousands of people where healthcare is scarce. An important part of the program is to set up training centers, of which the Gamal Training Center in Guinea is the first. TPV supported Mercy Ships with displays, monitors, headphones and soundbars for their eLearning program there.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Sustainability development goals

TPV Cares will expand to cover an even greater remit of initiatives, with TPV aligning the platform with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, which include addressing the global challenges around poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

TPV has also recently achieved the prestigious gold rating from EcoVadis—the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

“When we partner with organizations, we are in it for the long term, building meaningful relationships to bring about lasting impact," van der Woude commented. "We support partners and initiatives that have synergies with our business, our products and our focus on the UN Sustainability Development Goals, in particular good health and wellbeing and quality education. TPV Cares offers a fantastic opportunity for our people to make a real impact, and I cannot wait to see how we can make a difference to local communities together in the future.”

“We are constantly receiving feedback and great examples of initiatives from our local teams," Sabben added. "With TPV Cares we have specific criteria to help our local teams determine which initiatives match the platform’s purpose. With our products evolving and becoming more and more sustainable, in the future TPV Cares may also investigate expanding its initiatives. With our global footprint, we see great opportunities to support local initiatives on a global scale.

“In my role, I am passionate about making a difference for communities and contributing to our climate goals through our business, and TPV Cares is an instrumental part of this journey.”