PPDS Appoints Nick Begleries as New Commercial Vice President, North America

PPDS has appointed Pro AV industry veteran Nick Begleries, as its new commercial vice president, North America.

Adding more than 25 years of top-level senior AV experience to the steadily expanding PPDS U.S. team, Begleries is a recognized and respected leader in the AV industry, heading up and guiding forward some of the world’s largest and most successful display manufacturers during an already illustrious career. His specialist knowledge of the Pro AV market and proven management skills, backed by an impeccable track record delivering substantial and often record-breaking growth, made him a standout choice for this business-critical position.

Nick Begleries (Image credit: PPDS)

Begleries New Role for PPDS

Begleries will play a crucial role in PPDS’ accelerating phase of growth in the United States, with the target of achieving the business’ ambitions to achieve a top three position in the North American marketplace.

Reporting to Franck Racapé, head of global commercial at PPDS, Begleries will be responsible for all aspects of PPDS North American business. This includes, but is not limited to, defining the mid and long-term sales strategy for North America, setting and achieving quarterly sales targets, managing the supply chain, service and post-sales, and driving greater awareness of the PPDS brand and its solutions. Education, retail, hospitality, corporate, healthcare, and transportation are among focus markets, with Philips Professional TVs, Interactive Displays, dvLED, Digital Signage and the company’s exclusive remote display management cloud platform, Wave, all key product categories.

“Our ambitions for Philips professional displays in the North American market are extremely high and we have been looking for a profile combining great industry knowledge, strong manufacturing experience across all our product categories (Digital Signage, Interactive, dvLED and Hospitality TV), who already has a track record of driving growth and developing an expanding team," Racapé said.

“Nick ticked all these boxes," he continued, "and I am really pleased to start our collaboration, with extremely exciting times ahead. With Nick on board, we aim to accelerate our growth exponentially in what will be our most strategic growth region for the coming 2-3 years.”

Begleries will also oversee the company’s move into a new U.S. head office and globally connected showroom, as well as executing plans to increase staff numbers by 50% in 2023 in order to better support customers and enlarge reach across all verticals, leveraging on PPDS extensive product portfolio.

In addition to leading the North American team, Begleries will work closely with the wider global organization, using his knowledge and expertise to support senior management operating in the company’s other 158 regions.

“I feel that all my previous experience has led me to this position, and I am incredibly motivated and excited about what we can go on to achieve in North America," Begleries said. "PPDS has demonstrated a strong understanding of market direction and what Pro AV integrators and end users need from a manufacturer. As a result, PPDS has already proven to be a highly disruptive force in North America and in the wider global market, bringing truly world-leading, uniquely innovative solutions to the market, when the market needs them. With TPV (opens in new tab), R&D and resources are unparalleled, all of which provide incredible benefits to customers from the initial tender process to post-installation support.

“I’m honored to become part of the PPDS journey and to be entrusted with leading the North American business to even greater heights.”