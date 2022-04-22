PPDS Appoints New Project Manager to International Key Account Team

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, direct view LED, and professional TV products and solutions, announced the appointment of highly accomplished AV professional, Valeriia Polovkova, as its new dedicated international project manager for tailored installations in hospitality, corporate and retail.

A self-proclaimed “problem solving specialist”, Polovkova joins PPDS with more than 10 years of AV industry experience—including specialist technical knowledge of Philips displays—further strengthening and extending PPDS’ highly unique and acclaimed team of international key account managers (IKAM) to support all major market verticals.

Launched in 2020, PPDS’ IKAM network was created to help overcome historical challenges for businesses with multinational footprints with their AV installations, bringing a global consistency with local expertise, providing dedicated support and a single point of contact for more streamlined, time and cost-efficient project installations.

Full service

Valeriia Polovkova (Image credit: PPDS)

With a global reach, Polovkova, as part of the IKAM team, will be responsible for the coordination and successful execution of global projects within corporate, retail and hospitality markets, encompassing strategy, pricing, contracting, pre- and post-sales of products and solutions (hardware, software, brackets, fittings), operations, country-specific taxes, certifications, services and more.

She will work alongside other founding members of the IKAM team, including international key account directors, Frank Trossen and Peter Vinke, as well as Simone Gagliardi—to whom she will report.

“I’m thrilled to have joined PPDS and to be part of the incredible IKAM team," Polovkova said. "AV is my passion, and with my previous roles and experiences, all the stars were aligned perfectly for me, with the opportunity to work for such a progressive company as PPDS, in such a unique and exciting role. Too good to miss.”

Hitting the ground running

Polovkova has already played a crucial role at PPDS, beating a number of its competitors to a series of high value contracts—including, most recently, a multi-site installation of more than 400+ digital signage displays—with tenders for more in their final stages.

“Since establishing the IKAM team, PPDS has created a unique and competitive edge in the market, bringing additional support and business opportunities to its valued channel partners, while creating a truly seamless and simplified approach to completing even the most complex projects on an international and multinational scale,” Gagliardi said.

“Valeriia’s vast knowledge and experience, in AV and with our Philips displays, made her a perfect fit for PPDS and in extending the IKAM team," Gagliardi continued. "She has already proven herself to be a hugely hands-on, and enthusiastic team player and on behalf of the IKAM team and everyone at the company, I am delighted to welcome her to the PPDS family.”