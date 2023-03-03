Powersoft Bolsters U.S Team with New Business Development Manager

Powersoft (opens in new tab) has announced the appointment of Thomas Howie as a business development manager in the United States to further support the company’s exponential growth in the region. Howie, a Pro AV industry veteran, will be responsible for new and existing clients, as well as global key accounts.



Howie brings a combined 40 years of experience in the AV industry to his new role. In his most recent position as vice president of sales and marketing at Glidecam Industries, he successfully led the department that developed, coordinated, and conducted live and remote training programs, an area where Powersoft has built an excellent reputation by making industry knowledge easily and globally accessible. Prior to Glidecam, Howie spent 15 years at CBS Broadcasting.

With a Bachelor of Science degree in communications and strengths in business development, sales, marketing, client relations, market research, and customer service, Howie is determined to use his knowledge and experience to help Powersoft clients and users.

Thomas Howie (Image credit: Powersoft)

“I believe that my diverse experience in AV, broadcast, manufacturing and technical fields will be highly advantageous for our customers," Howie said. "Over the years, I have been responsible for business development, client relations, partner retention, managing PR, trade shows and marketing events, market research and new product development to drive revenue. I am confident that these valuable and transferable skills will help to further expand the company’s success in the US while providing the highest value to our customers."

Howie will be focusing on delivering both short and long-term results for Powersoft and its markets. By prioritizing team building and learning capabilities, he aims to expand Powersoft’s market share, market growth, and building long-term meaningful relationships in the pro audio space.



“I am thrilled to join Powersoft’s innovative team, and I am particularly excited about the growth prospects that lie ahead in the U.S. marketplace," Howie said. "Powersoft is positioned for tremendous growth, and I am eager to play a role in this.”