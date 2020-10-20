Post Pandemic: How Must Colleges And Universities Reinvent Themselves? (Forbes)

"We’re all being disrupted right now because of the pandemic. But I think it’s fair to say that higher education has been forced to change more than anyone else. Many of these changes (like moving more instruction online) have been fiercely debated for years. And then suddenly, boom. It’s done and they’ve had to adapt. "—Source: Forbes

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is still operating during a crisis at the moment, but when the pandemic ends, it is unlikely that we'll shift back to "business-as-usual". Forbes looks at what the post-COVID landscape could mean for higher ed, and how institutions can stay adaptable during these uncertain times.