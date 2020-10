"Chvonne Parker has taught online English courses at numerous institutions, including for community colleges, four-year privates and fully online for-profits. Each experience brings its own challenges."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Using a template structure for an online classes can streamline the process, but it means the instructor is removed from the design of the course they are teaching. Inside Higher Ed takes a look at how the benefits weigh against the disadvantages.