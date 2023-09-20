PlexusAV AVN Series Integrates NDI Video-Over-IP Standard

PlexusAV introduced its AVN Series with built-in NDI functionalities. The AVN Series, including the IPMX Transceiver (P-AVN4), Plexus Visual Array Appliance (P-AVN-VSA) and Plexus Gateway (P-AVN-GTW), integrates NDI technology to expand compatibility with thousands of video solutions.

PlexusAV’s NDI-enabled devices create a high-quality, cost-effective solution for video-over-IP distribution. NDI offers another layer of simplified installation, low-latency, and high-performance connectivity into the AVN Series. Featuring an open architecture for interoperability with a large ecosystem of NDI-enabled devices and applications, the AVN Series with NDI empowers seamless integrations and simplified workflows for a myriad of applications and vertical markets.

[Can NDI Become Ubiquitous?]

“The AVN Series features NDI to ensure interoperability in a multi-brand AV-over-IP infrastructure," said Steven Cogels, global director of business development for PlexusAV. "NDI offers reliable, low-latency audio and video transmission over standard IP network to simplify system design and reduce costs, especially when customers are already using NDI on their network.”

Roberto Musso, technical product marketing director for NDI, highlighted the importance of the NDI community for the development of the NDI ecosystem. “The growing community of system integrators and installers adopting our tech and creating innovative workflows daily is one of the main reasons why NDI is one of the fastest-growing connectivity technologies today. The AVN series has been developed with these exact users in mind, so we’re excited to see PlexusAV join our ecosystem and also showcase how NDI can effectively co-exist with other protocols.”

[Simplified Systems through Standards]

PlexusAV is building interoperable, compatible and adaptable AV-over-IP solutions. The AVN Series improves AV-over-IP system performance and reliability and builds stress-free compatible solutions. Based on SMPTE ST 2110, the AVN Series eliminates the stress of selecting an AV-over-IP technology by leveraging a standards-based solution. PlexusAV’s AVN Series is designed and engineered to provide backward- and forward-compatibility to create a reliable, capable and future-proof product. With PlexusAV’s AVN Series, integrators are not locked into a customized ecosystem that limits innovation or requires more network bandwidth than necessary.