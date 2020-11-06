Play in the Time of COVID-19 (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In today's workplace, there is a common perception that in order to be perceived as professional (and thus be taken seriously), and ultimately to be successful, we must always be busy to the point of being overworked, always appear serious, and never waste time. I think this message is wrong and fear-based—and it limits our effectiveness as professionals and especially as higher education faculty. I'd like to propose an alternative ethic: play. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

