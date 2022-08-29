Platinum Tools, TechLogix to Introduce New and Expanded Outdoor Solutions at CEDIA

NSI Industries brands’ Platinum Tools (opens in new tab) and TechLogix Network (opens in new tab) will showcase outdoor cabling solutions during CEDIA Expo 2022, held in Dallas from Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, booth #5035. Platinum Tools will feature its new weatherproof RJ45 coupler housing (p/n 744), and TechLogix will feature its MOFO ST Series.

“Ideal for use on outdoor cable extensions, our new rugged housing protects almost any RJ45 coupler from dust and splashes,” said Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “Dual locking lugs keep the housing securely closed while dual center mounting points allow the housing to be secured with screws or cable ties.”

(Image credit: Platinum Tools )

Additional weatherproof RJ45 coupler housing (p/n 744) features include:

IP64 rated—sealed against dust and splashing water

Cat 5e/6/6A compatible with appropriate coupler

Full rubber liner and dual-locking latches

Center mounting points to secure to a surface

Coupler not included; compatible CAT5e, CAT6, and CAT6A couplers available through Platinum Tools

ST Series

“Our expanded MOFO line now includes the new ST armored series,” explained Cameron Smith, NSI vice president. “Unlike their non-armored counterparts, ST cables feature stainless steel micro-armor and a tactical weather-proof jacket, providing reliable HDMI connectivity in harsh environments.”

ST cables are available in lengths from five meters to 100 meters and are available as standard cables or factory-installed on tactical reels. All options include factory-installed weatherproof headshell caps.

(Image credit: TechLogix)

Features include:

5.8mm diameter tactical jacket with internal stainless steel micro-armor

30mm x 19mm metal HDMI headshell supports pulling through 1 inch conduit

No power required

Completely immune to electrical and RF interference

25mm bend-rating

100lb pull-rating

1,100lb crush rating

HDMI 2.0 / HDCP 2.2 compatible

Native 18G bandwidth support

4K60 4:4:4 HDR compatible

TechLogix MOFO cables leverage a true fiber core to deliver unparalleled speed, bandwidth and reliability. Pre-terminated connectors accommodate installations in seconds and the optical construction provides complete immunity to RF, EM, and electrical interference.