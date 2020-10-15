Platinum Tools' “Papa” John Phillips Retires

After more than 35 years in the industry, the last 18 years with Platinum Tools, “Papa” John Phillips retired on October 2, 2020.

“Papa” John Phillips

“John truly has been the ultimate employee and a true friend,” said Platinum Tools founder Lee Sachs. “I can’t thank him enough for what he brought to myself personally and towards the great success of Platinum Tools. John’s reputation in our industry is unmatched and irreplaceable and he will always be remembered for his loyalty, honesty, integrity, and patience. Semper Fi…Always faithful, Always loyal, Always our friend.”

Phillips joined Platinum Tools in 2002 as sales manager. In 2008, he handed off the sales manager responsibilities and took on the responsibilities of product manager, product development, and product support.

“John joined Platinum Tools when we were small and looking to grow,” added Sachs, who also recently took a step towards retirement by stepping down from his role as Platinum Tools president. “John developed our core sales rep force and trained and assisted them in how to sell our products. He also developed our core customer base and provided invaluable support and assistance with our marketing programs and tradeshows. He’s also not bad at driving a forklift and shipping—although he tended to abuse the tape gun!”

“I love my job, so hanging up my hat is not an easy task,” concluded Phillips. “In fact, I do so with mixed emotions … excited and, at the same time, sad. It is amazing how fast my 18-plus years with Platinum Tools passed me by. I have been in this industry for more than 35 years, and my 18 years with Platinum were the best because of the strong friendships I built during this time with my associates. So, as I begin a new chapter in my life, these special friendships will be part of the journey!”