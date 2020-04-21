Platinum Tools Founder Lee Sachs Takes First Step Towards Retirement

Platinum Tools' founder Lee Sachs is taking the first major step towards retirement by stepping down from his role as president. Sachs will now focus on special projects so that the company continues to benefit from his years of experience.

Lee Sachs

“Platinum Tools has been a part of me every day for more than 20 years,” said Sachs. “With last year’s acquisition of the company by NSi Industries, it is time for me to begin handing off the day-to-day operations to the team that will take Platinum Tools into the future. While I’m looking forward to some more free time, it would be hard to just leave something that you have known and loved for so long, so I’m excited to move into a consulting role. "

Platinum Tools founding partner David Johny will now move into the general manager position.

David Johny

"I also couldn’t be happier that my long-time business partner David will have the opportunity to run the company, and his move into the GM role shows NSi’s confidence in—and dedication to—the quality and customer service philosophy that made Platinum Tools the successful and respected company it is today,” Sachs added.

“As a partner here, I’ve always known I needed to be ready and able to step in and run the company. Now that it has happened, I find it is both humbling and exciting," concluded Johny. "I’m thrilled that my friend Lee will get to spend more time enjoying his success, and I’m grateful that our new owners are committed to maintaining Platinum Tools’ business model.”