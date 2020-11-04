Planning remote university courses? Harvard Business School Online has some tips (EdScoop)

"Institutions of higher learning were forced to rush their courses online this year, in some cases jamming curriculums that had been honed over decades in the classroom into a remote-learning format. Recognizing a demand for guidance on how to run online courses that are effective and engaging for students, Sue Crowley, the senior director of program services at Harvard Business School Online, on Thursday walked an Educause conference audience through the best practices gleaned by her university from six years of practice."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We're well beyond the quick shift to remote education that happened in March. Online learning should no longer be framed as a stop-gap effort. EdScoop shares advice to help make sure your offerings hit all the right notes.