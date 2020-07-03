Planar Intros Enhanced TVF Series Displays

The What: Planar has announced enhancements to its TVF Series family, including the addition of a new 0.9-millimeter-pixel-pitch model, improved power design, as well as new models to the Planar TVF Complete line.

The What Else: The new 0.9mm-pixel-pitch model supports higher resolution video walls at a size that fits in more environments. Joining other models available in 1.2-, 1.5-, 1.8-, and 2.5-millimeter pixel pitches, Planar TVF 0.9 increases the pixel count by nearly 78 percent compared to the 1.2-millimeter model. As a result, Planar TVF 0.9 can achieve 4K resolution at a 164-inch diagonal size.

Related: Planar to Host Virtual Product and Technology Showcase

In addition to providing its widest range of pixel pitches, the Planar TVF Series now features an improved power design. While maintaining a stackable cabinet design for cable-less power and signal connection, Planar TVF Series’ new power design allows users to hide main cables rather than expose them at the top of the video wall. As a result, Planar TVF Series video walls are now an edge-to-edge LED display with no protruding cable or top bezel. Planar TVF Series’ new power design also eliminates video wall size limitations.

The company is also expanding Planar TVF Complete, a family of LED video wall solutions designed to make large, seamless video walls easier and more cost effective to deploy, with the addition of two models. The new Planar TVF Complete UHD 164 adds an additional 4K native model in a size that is better suited for more environments. Delivering crisp images at close viewing distances and an improved control system with more inputs and windowing capability, Planar TVF Complete UHD 164 represents the most advanced Planar TVF Complete model ever introduced. Additionally, with the introduction of the Planar TVF Complete HD 219, Planar now offers customers a total of six models from which to choose.

Each Planar TVF Complete model includes precisely configured LED display cabinets, cables, wall mounts, trim, spare modules, and a video controller, making it easier and more affordable than ever for customers to select, purchase, and install an LED video wall.

“The Planar TVF Series and Planar TVF Complete combine a set of product characteristics that have made them exceptionally popular,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. “We are fortunate to have an informed and enthusiastic customer base who told us how to make Planar TVF Series even better, and we are excited to introduce these market-driven additions and improvements to the Planar TVF Series product line.”

The Bottom Line: The Planar TVF 0.9 is designed to be easy to set up, use, and maintain, supporting an installation depth of four inches to reduce the overall video wall footprint and servicing space needed. As a result, Planar TVF Series is easier to fit in more spaces and can be configured in any video wall configuration to meet the widest range of application requirements.

Optimized for Full HD and 4K resolutions and available in diagonal sizes ranging from in 109-inch to 219-inch, Planar TVF Complete supports a wide range of environments and applications.