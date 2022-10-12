Planar Expands North American Presence

Planar is adding new showrooms across the United States and Canada, bringing the total number of North American showrooms to 17.

The newest showrooms bring Planar’s latest cutting-edge display technologies to even more customers across the country. This includes visualization solutions featuring the finest LED pixel pitches and MicroLED technology. The showroom expansion also reinforces Planar’s already robust North American presence. With manufacturing operations at the company’s headquarters in Hillsboro, OR, and a number of professional product experts and support staff located across the United States and Canada, Planar is uniquely able to deliver on customer requirements on demand.

[Planar's New LED Video Wall Displays Spice up Outdoor Viewing—Here's How] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Planar)

“Over the last five years, Planar has steadily grown our roster of North American showrooms, seizing the opportunity to connect our amazing customers and partners with the same award-winning visualization products we bring to tradeshows and industry events throughout the year,” said executive vice president Adam Schmidt. “Our showrooms continue to play a critical role in helping customers identify their perfect solution and the addition of these locations bolsters our support, allowing for stronger engagement with more customers across the country.”

The company is celebrating the introduction of its new showrooms with individual grand opening events taking place this month. Local Planar representatives will be in attendance, answering questions and demonstrating the Planar's new display technologies that deliver high-quality visual performance, deployment versatility, and more.

“Planar showrooms provide my clients with a professional, distraction-free atmosphere where they receive a true white glove customer experience,” said Jim Ares, systems designer and senior account executive at Adtech Systems. “Products are displayed in a logical manner with the flexibility to display content that is relative to their particular needs. Showroom staff are knowledgeable of the use cases for different industries and thoughtfully assist clients to understand the best product for their desired outcome. Clients leave with a thorough understanding of pixel pitch, required infrastructure, degree of flexibility and other factors for a successful deployment within their workspace.”

[Planar Expands VP and XR Product Portfolio—Everything You Need to Know] (opens in new tab)

Showroom grand opening events are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

New England: October 19-20

Northern California: October 25-26

Calgary: October 26-27

Planar's newest showrooms join existing locations in Portland, Seattle, Southern California, Denver, Houston, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington DC, Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, South Florida, and Toronto. These additions will be staffed by local Planar employees, delivering pre-sales, installation, and post-sales support to ensure customers find a display solution that’s perfect for their needs and produces superior, long-lasting performance.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights (opens in new tab)

The company will further bolster the North America initiative in 2023 with showroom expansion plans in the Midwest.