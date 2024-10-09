Philipsburg-Osceola High School Enhances Wireless Performance with RF Venue

Philipsburg-Osceola High School in Pennsylvania recently completed a phased upgrade of its wireless audio system. With frequent dropouts plaguing their previous system, even in a rural environment, the school sought a reliable solution that could deliver flawless wireless performance during critical performances and events. Embark A/V/L and founder Bailey P. Lukens, CTS turned to wireless essential products from RF Venue.

“We had recently installed a brand-new PA system in their 700-plus seat auditorium,” stated Lukens. “After completing the PA installation in the spring, the school district decided to upgrade the wireless systems as well. In the fall, around October of last year, we installed an RF Venue Diversity Fin to complement the new Shure SLXD 18-channel wireless system along with RF Venue’s DISTRO4 RF distribution system.

"What really impressed me about the RF Venue products was the excellent antenna reception and coverage. Previously, they were using two Yagi-style antennas from a major manufacturer that frequently dropped out, but with the single Diversity Fin, I achieved rock-solid coverage, even through multiple walls and to the other side of the building. Additionally in replacing the existing antenna system, we installed the RF Venue Diversity Fin about 12 feet up in the air, facing directly at the stage—and we specified the unit in white, which allowed it to blend into the completely white wall, and the product almost visually vanished.”

Since the installation of the Diversity Fin antenna and DISTRO4 distribution, Philipsburg-Osceola High School has experienced zero dropouts, even in challenging conditions, including areas with block walls and concrete where wireless reception was previously unreliable. “When we began the process of upgrading, I knew from the start that RF Venue would be my antenna of choice,” stated Bailey Lukens. “They’ve never disappointed us."

The school is confident that its new system, powered by RF Venue, will allow for future expansion without sacrificing performance. “They now have the peace of mind that they can add more wireless units in the future thanks to the rock-solid wireless essentials provided by RF Venue,” commented Lukens.

The employment of the RF Venue Diversity Fin antenna at Philipsburg-Osceola High School was a game changer for Embark A/V/L. “This was our trial project that we put the D-Fin on,” stated Lukens. “And since then, we’ve installed it multiple different places and because we had such a positive experience with it, it has become our go-to for wireless antennas.”