Philips T-Line Interactive 4K Touch-Displays Now Available

The What: PPDS' new dedicated Philips T-Line interactive 4K touch-display range, built exclusively for education, are now available in North America.

The What Else: Boasting a high-performance anti-glare and anti-reflection 4K screen—viewable in any lighting condition—T-Line is equipped with a wide range of out-of-the-box features, designed to help motivate, empower, and inspire teachers and students, turning classrooms into a hot-bed of active interaction and sustained engagement.

Advancing PPDS’ close working relationship with Google, all Philips T-Line displays run on the latest available Android OS, providing familiarity for users, ensuring lessons are started on time with minimal distraction. Mounted tightly to the wall like a traditional whiteboard or blackboard, T-Line displays combine all the features and functionality of a traditional interactive display, but with T-Line, students are actively encouraged to participate and collaborate during lessons through a variety of means.

The Bottom Line: Each display features multi-touch interaction, as well as high-speed technology and optimized glass coating to deliver a high-class writing experience, allowing multiple students to physically interact with the display simultaneously, using either their hands, or, for more accurate detail, a multi-tip passive stylus, which is included in the box. The displays can also connect with a keyboard and mouse and have the functionality to support Active Pen technology.

Now available in North America, the sleek and stylish T-Line range comes in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch size variants and was conceived following extensive consultations with leading education institutions.