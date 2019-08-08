Philips Professional Display Solutions, Niio turn Meet in Place Meeting Rooms into Art Exhibitions

Based on the simple idea that ‘all meetings matter’, Meet in Place is an innovative business solution for nomadic workers and multi-sized companies in need of offsite office space to meet. Founded in Tel-Aviv by serial entrepreneurs Yaron Kopel and Michael Dorsman in 2016, this start-up concept introduces easily accessible meeting rooms available for rent by the hour and without any memberships or long-term commitments. In 2019, Meet in Place expanded with four new complexes located in NYC and London, with Europe and the United States next in sight.

Every detail in each Meet in Place complex has been meticulously put together. From the city and street location, interior design and finishes, and technological connectivity – each meeting room has been masterfully curated by leading spatial designers to inspire maximum productivity. Driven by perfection, the founders of Meet in Place wanted to combine functionality with experience to achieve an incomparable workplace ambience. Large blank screens were a strict no-go. What they envisioned instead was a digital canvas to display true works of art.

Meeting rooms are brought to life with energy-inspiring visuals that reflect each meeting organizer’s brand story. (Image credit: Tom Mannion)

The unique vision of Meet in Place was met through the powerful alliance of Niio, Philips Professional Display Solutions and Float Studio. Philips Q-Line UHD Android displays were installed across all complexes and framed in beautiful custom-made enclosures. Each screen was then linked to a Niio ArtConsole, which turns screens into a dedicated digital canvas, while providing seamless access to thousands of curated new media artworks from leading artists from around the world. Through these rotating collections of high-quality artworks and digital exhibitions, meeting rooms are brought to life with energy-inspiring visuals that reflect each meeting organizer’s brand story.

Taking cues from a study conducted by The Harvard Journal of Workplace Learning shows that employees believe art promotes social interactions, elicits emotional responses, facilitates personal connection-making, generally enhances the workplace environment and fosters learning, Niio Art Console integration provides seamless access to curated catalogues of video and new art. New artwork and premium exhibitions are consistently updated to maintain cutting-edge visuals. During presentations, meeting participants can play four source signals simultaneously on the one screen.

Niio can also send software updates remotely to ensure each screen is running smoothly with the latest UI and stability features. Software upgrades are instant and can be directed to the entire fleet or selected rooms. Built-in Android opens up an exciting world of possibilities with easy access to apps, content and games.