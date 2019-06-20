Philips MediaSuite Pro TV Range Now Available Across EMEA

Philips Professional Display Solutions (Philips PDS) has announced its complete range of new, Google-certified, Android-powered MediaSuite Pro TVs is now available to all customers across EMEA.

Unveiled during ISE 2019 in Amsterdam, the new Philips PDS MediaSuite range has been designed to help revolutionize the in-room infotainment experience for hotel guests, offering a number of world-first features.

Now being used by some of the world’s biggest hotel chains following a soft launch earlier this year, the MediaSuite range consists of seven variants in two series. HFL6014U UHD series is available as 43in. 50in., 55in. and 65in. models with slimline, silver bezels and a swivel stand. The HFL5014 FHD series is available in black in 32in., 43in. and 50in. Both series feature direct LED back lights and high-quality panels to offer superior contrast, black level, brightness and color saturation to ensure an outstanding picture performance.

Most notably, the HFL6014U UHD and HFL5014 FHD series are the first ever dedicated Pro TVs to offer Chromecast built-in. With no login required, guests can simply cast their own content – be it photos, movies, music or even presentations – instantly in up to 4K from their compatible laptop or mobile device (IOS, Android or Windows) with just the touch of a button.

MediaSuite TVs also provide guests with access to thousands of apps through the Google Play Store, including major services such as YouTube, Deezer and Spotify, plus local news, weather and traffic information.

“The restrictions around what you watch and how you watch entertainment in a hotel room have been completely removed with the Philips PDS MediaSuite range,” said Anthony Tizzard, Pro TV Business Manager, EMEA. He added: “The way we all consume content at home and at work has changed significantly in recent years and it’s important for that experience to remain consistent. At Philips Professional Display Solutions we directly respond to our customers’ needs and with MediaSuite, we’re bringing the seamless experience guests enjoy at home to the hotel.”

With Google certification, all MediaSuite Pro TVs come with the Philips PDS Extended Lifetime promise, which will see all TVs receive regular software updates. All TVs can be managed and updated entirely remotely, either individually or collectively, with vast levels of customization, be it imagery, coloring or even personalized messaging.

In addition, MediaSuite also offers hoteliers new opportunities for greater interaction with guests using an on-screen, in-room customer satisfaction survey, which can offer instant feedback on a guest’s current service perceptions. Such feedback will help hotels to resolve any issues in person, rather than after negative comments have appeared on Booking.com or TripAdvisor.

What’s more, each MediaSuite can provide a statistics report to show which are the most popular Apps and services, how many times they are used and how long they are used for.

“The new features of MediaSuite allow hoteliers to continuously monitor and perfect their offering,” Tizzard added: “With built-in Chromecast technology, an upgradable platform and big data analytics, MediaSuite ensures that our clients can offer an exceptional experience, while guaranteeing that their Pro TVs stay up-to-date. It also gives them the tools to be sure their guests always remain happy. A true win-win.”