Philips Integrates With GoBright

The What: Philips Professional Display Solutions has partnered with GoBright to integrate the meeting room management platform into its display.

The What Else: The GoBright app, which can now be downloaded via the Philips app store, is designed to support new ways of working for employees. The IT and facility-friendly platform includes a wide range of features, including an easy and GDPR-proof digital self-registration solution for visitors entering the building, and the ability for staff to check the availability and book a meeting room within seconds.

“At Philips Professional Display Solutions, we provide a robust open source platform to give our software partners the power and access to create innovative software APKs for both our signage and professional TV products," said Tim de Ruiter, business manager EMEA, Philips Professional Display Solutions. "We welcome new partners from different sectors to form meaningful solutions for our customers."

“In order to ensure the high quality and performance of both hardware and software, Philips PDS software engineers fully test and certify the software. In this way, together with our partners, we can bring a solid innovative solution to end users,” he added.



The Bottom Line: The agreement between the two Amsterdam-based companies sees the Philips 10BDL3051T multi-touch 10-inch T-Line display become fully certified and fully compatible with the GoBright platform for the first time. More Philips models are to be added shortly.